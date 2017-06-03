Scott Disick Arrives Back in L.A. After Partying in Europe as Source Calls It a ‘Good Sign’

Scott Disick is back in Los Angeles after cozying up to multiple women during his headline-making trip to Cannes and Europe.

The 34-year-old reality star was spotted arriving solo at LAX on Friday after his European getaway. While in Cannes, Disick was spotted with stylist Chloe Bartoli, 19-year-old actress Bella Thorne, blogger Maggie Petrova, model Sofia Richie and a mystery brunette.

The partying has reportedly angered Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Disick and Kardashian, 38, split in 2015 after a nine-year relationship that was strained by Disick’s party-loving ways. Kardashian has since moved on with model Younes Bendjima, who she took on her own trip to Cannes last month.

However, a source tells PEOPLE that it’s a good sign that Disick had returned to L.A.

“He could have stayed in Europe if he wanted to,” the source said. “He has been partying for weeks, and it has been catching up to him. He is not 20 anymore and has complained that he is not feeling great. Usually L.A. is the place he returns to when he is ready to shape up.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that the Keeping up with the Kardashians star’s “wild behavior” could “cost him his family” — including his three children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

Another Disick insider recently told PEOPLE that the Kardashian clan is “worried” about the star.

“He’s been scarily f—– up,” the insider said. “He needs to figure out what his next steps in life are. He’s just lost.”

However, the insider added that the Kardashian family just wants Disick “to get better” and that “none of the Kardashians look at him with hate” or would keep him from his kids.

“He’s clearly not happy and needs to address that and that’s why he’s getting so wrecked,” the insider continued. “He’s got to learn to love himself to stop this spiral.”

Kardashian did not see Disick in Cannes, the Disick source said. (Kardashian was in the French city spending time with model Younes Bendjima.)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!

