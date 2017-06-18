Roselyn Sánchez and Eric Winter Expecting Second Child

Roselyn Sánchez is pregnant!

The Devious Maids and Without a Trace star is set to welcome her second child with husband and fellow actor Eric Winter, the couple announced Sunday on Instagram.

“What a blessed Father’s Day! @roselyn_sanchez had this photo done for me. So excited to share the news! No better gift!” Winter wrote alongside a photo of their daughter sitting in front of balloons spelling out baby.

Sharing a similar photo, the mom-to-be wrote, “I’M GOING TO BE A BIG SISTER!! Happy Father’s Day daddy!”

Sánchez, 44, and the Witches of East End actor are parents to 5-year-old daughter Sebella “Sebi” Rose, whom their upcoming children’s book Sebi and the Land of Cha Cha Cha was named after.

The couple were married in November 2008, exchanging vows in Sánchez’s hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico, in front of 250 guests.

Winter, 40, spoke to PEOPLE recently about his life as a dad following a visit he made to Starlight Children Foundation‘s nonprofit White Memorial Medical Center, where he read from the couple’s new book.

“My life has flipped upside on its head since I’ve had a child,” he said. “There’s nothing like the love and where it takes you, and the connection you feel is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced in that way.”

And while the couple haven’t shared the sex of baby No. 2, the Days of Our Lives alum admits he’s glad his first child was a girl. “I guess it’s the old cliché of the Daddy’s girl, but having a little daughter be my first, there’s just no way to describe the amount of love and the feelings unless someone experiences it.”

Parenting in itself has caused the couple to completely shift their priorities, and make sure they are always keeping that balance in mind.

“It makes me think about everything I do, every action, my career, everything,” Winter explains to PEOPLE. “I have to make a lot of choices now to be with my daughter and spend time with her and be an active parent and share as much as I can with her. It really shapes every aspect of my decision making.”

But however big of a change bringing a child into their lives was, there’s no denying it was a good one.

“My wife was asking, ‘What’s the thing that makes you the most happy?’ And I said, ‘Watching Sebella experience things for the first time and what that feels like,’ ” Winter says.

“I taught her how to ride a bike and it was the typical father-daughter moment, pushing her on her bike, letting go of the seat and watching her go away. And that was it, tears, she’s gone. But it’s the best.”

With reporting by LINDSAY KIMBLE





Via: http://people.com/babies/roselyn-sanchez-pregnant-eric-winter-expecting-second-child/

