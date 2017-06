Riverdale Season 2: What’s About to Change For Archie and the Gang

Riverdale just started filming season two, but we have some pretty juicy details about the upcoming season. With that huge cliffhanger during the season one finale, there is bound to be even more darkness along the way — including another possible murder investigation! While the fate of some of our favorite characters (and couples) still hangs by a thread, we are anxious to see what dark turn the series will take next season. See the most crucial details before Riverdale returns on October 11.

1. Another Character Might Die

The small town of Riverdale just can’t escape death, can it? While the finale leaves the fate of Fred Andrews up in the air, we have a strong inkling he doesn’t make it. Not only is the season two premiered titled “A Kiss Before Dying,” but showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa even hinted this event will be a major turning point for Archie next season like “when Bruce Wayne sees his parents gunned down in Crime Alley or when Peter Parker learns that that his Uncle Ben was murdered by a burglar.” Did you catch that those are both examples of characters who die?

2. Polly Will Give Birth

Even though Aguirre-Sacasa didn’t want to give too much away about the Blossom-Cooper twins, he did reveal that it would certainly not happen off screen.

3. Jughead and Betty’s Relationship Will Be Tested

Hold onto your seats Bughead shippers, it seems like the couple is in for a rocky road. As Jughead grows closer with the Southside Serpents and follows in FP’s footsteps, Aguirre-Sacasa reveals that a “central conflict” between the North and South side of Riverdale will threaten their relationship. NOOO!

4. You’ll Be Seeing More of Kevin and FP

Even if Luke Perry’s character does kick the bucket, you can breath a sigh of relief knowing that Skeet Ulrich (FP Jones) and Casey Cott (Kevin Keller) will have even more screen time. Both of the actors have been upped to season two regulars!



5. There Are Some New Faces in Town

After 13 Reasons Why’s season two renewal, Ross Butler has left the show as Archie’s nemesis, Reggie. Don’t worry though, his replacement, Charles Melton, is just as attractive. Plus, Mark Consuelos will play Veronica’s dad, Hiram Lodge.

6. Sabrina Spellman Could Make an Appearance

Yes, you read that right. Aguirre-Sacasa told TheWrap that the possibility of seeing the teenage witch on Riverdale is “certainly within the realm of possibility” next season. “As dark as Riverdale is, the vision for Sabrina is even darker,” he added. “Riverdale is on one side of the Sweetwater River and Greendale, where Sabrina lives, is on the other. There’s sort of that mythic idea that on one side of the river there’s one reality, and on the other side of the river there’s another reality. So who knows?” We already have a few actresses in mind for the bewitching role.

7. Things Are About to Get Dark(er) and Weird(er)

During a Reddit AMA (“ask me anything”), Cole Sprouse gave a quick tease about what fans can expect from season two saying it was going to be “darker and weirder.” Aguirre-Sacasa also told Entertainment Weekly that “there will be a big genre element” next season. “It won’t suddenly just be a coming-of-age drama. There will definitely be a very strong, bold genre statement. We’re telling, for us, kind of the best version of a murder mystery: Who killed Jason Blossom? So whatever twist in genre element that we add in season two, it’s going to be different from that and probably, I think, it’s going to make people go, ‘They’re not really doing that, are they?’”

8. We Might Get to Meet Betty’s Older Brother

Aside from that huge cliffhanger during the finale, the show casually drops a major bombshell about the Cooper family — Alice has a son. While it is implied that it’s Hal’s kid, we have a crazy theory that FP is the dad. We can only imagine what drama this will cause for Betty and Jughead (sharing a sibling often does that to a couple).

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Riverdale-Season-2-Details-43422864

Share

More Celebrity News: