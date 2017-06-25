Rihanna Gives Advice to a Fan Struggling With Heartbreak, Proves She Has a Heart of Gold

Rihanna is known for her edgy, take-no-sh*t persona, but the self-proclaimed “bad gal” does have a softer side. The Unapologetic singer recently gave advice to one of her biggest fans on Twitter who shared with her that he is struggling to get over a recent heartbreak. Luckily for us, Samer, who goes by @WaladShami on Twitter, uploaded the screenshot of the direct message Rihanna sent him. “Just believe that the heartbreak was a gift in itself!” she wrote. “Cry if you have to, but it won’t be forever!”

After reassuring him that everything will be OK in the end, Rihanna told him to stay hopeful about love. “You will find love again, and it will be even more beautiful!” she said. “In the meantime enjoy all that YOU are!!!!”

Samer said he felt compelled to share Rihanna’s advice with his followers because “her advice is so important,” he tweeted. He also revealed that Rihanna has given him advice on several other occasions, but something tells us Rihanna’s latest words of wisdom will become his new daily motto. Read her full, inspiring message ahead.

Thank you, I love you @rihanna pic.twitter.com/DsYHOTChxP

— Samer / سامر (@WaladShami) June 21, 2017

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Rihanna-Advice-About-Heartbreak-43670566

