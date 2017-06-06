Rachel Lindsay Just Taught Us All How To Deal With A Lying Ex & It Was Everything: 10 Most Shocking Moments From This Week’s ‘Bachelorette’ Tweet cgadmin

View all posts by cgadmin →

Hope you took notes because Rachel Lindsay set everyone one straight on tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette (and she didn’t even break a sweat)! #RachTaughtMe

The Dallas lawyer brought her A-game as she dealt with the aftermath of cheater DeMario (yes, he managed to leave quite the mess in his wake), sent multiple guys home (there were even a few surprise exits), and managed to connect with some under-the-radar suitors (she had her hands full this week, and still managed to handle it all like the boss she is). So, I won’t make you wait any longer to find out the most shocking moments from this week’s episode of The Bachelorette:

1. DeMario showed up at the mansion, trying to get a spot back in the house, but Rachel was not having it! In one of the best tell-offs in Bachelorette history (seriously, not being Chris Harrison dramatic, it was epic) Rach proved she’s not just a wordsmith, but also a total bada** and a complete BOSS when she set DeMario straight after he tried to “beg” for a spot back in the mansion (She literally called him a boy and told him where he cold take his weak apology – the girl wasn’t playing!), which she ultimately denied when she kicked him to the curb, AGAIN.

2. Blake EXPLODED on Whaboom after they both weren’t given a rose (Rachel didn’t want any of their strange drama) and then preceded to have one of the dumbest fights in Bachelorette history (it was weird, cringe-worthy, and just plain stupid all at the same time).

3. A group of Rachel’s contestants got naked (well, partly) for the Ellen Degeneres Show in one of the best, if not THE BEST, Bachelorette group dates. (Things got pretty steamy!)

4. Bryan ever-so gentlemanly (sike!) revealed that Rachel’s a great kisser while on group date on The Ellen Show (as Ellen said, “he clearly kisses and tells”), which then launched a sort of pissing contestant between him and Will — who agreed that Rachel was a kissing a pro — and then somehow, Bryan managed to call Rachel his sloppy seconds! (Lost some points with that one, Bryan)

5. Rachel sent Fred home in the middle of the group date, even after he confessed that Rachel was rooted deep in his soul (which was extremely premature, odd, and just plain uncomfortable to even hear).

6. Rachel and Anthony rode horses on Rodeo Drive (they even went shopping in a few stores while atop the horses) and it was actually kind of cute – besides the part where one of the horses took a dump in the middle of a store.

7. Raven, Corinne, Jasmine, and Dolphin girl (Alexis), all showed up to help Rachel for quite the unforgettable group date – mud wrestling!

8. Surprise, surprise, wrestler Kenny lost the wrestling competition to model Brody (It was his one time to shine and he blew it – LOL)

9. Another shocker, Kenny revealed that he was once a Chippendale’s dancer and even gave Rachel a preview of some of his old moves (it was both awkward and intriguing all at the same time).

10. Bryce and Lee told Raven they that didn’t think Eric was genuine, which caused him to defend himself, which then turned into the house turning on Eric, and we all know what happens when a Bachelorette contestant gets cornered – they lash out! And Eric did just that as he refused to be painted as the bad guy, and preceded to go all the way off! (Until, his rant was cut short by the now predictable Bachelorette ending, “To Be Continued.”)

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

The post Rachel Lindsay Just Taught Us All How To Deal With A Lying Ex & It Was Everything: 10 Most Shocking Moments From This Week’s ‘Bachelorette’ appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/videos/recap-10-most-shocking-moments-from-this-weeks-bachelorette/

Share

More Celebrity News: