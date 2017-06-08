Proud Dad Kevin Hart Congratulates Daughter Heaven on Her Graduation: ‘The World is Yours’

Kevin Hart‘s baby girl is growing up “so fast” – but he couldn’t be prouder.

The celebrity dad praised his daughter Heaven‘s accomplishment in a sweet graduation message posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

“Sheeesh time is flying,” admitted Kevin of his 12-year-old, who completed sixth grade.

“I am so proud of you Heav….You blow my mind on a daily basis,” wrote the comedian, 37. “You have a heart of gold and I love it. Continue to strive for greatness sweetie….This chapter of your life was definitely a special one. Let’s make the next chapter even better.”

Continued Kevin, “Congrats on kicking schools butt & getting grades that I could of only dreamed of getting when I was your age. The world is yours….I looooovvveeeee you so much!!!!! Happy Graduation.”

Kevin and his wife Eniko Hart – who is pregnant with the couple’s first child together – were in attendance for Heaven’s graduation ceremony, as well as the pre-teen’s mother, Torrei Hart. The actor also shares son Hendrix, 9, with Torrei, his ex-wife.

Wrote Eniko on Instagram, “6 years down.. 6 more to go! You’ve made it this far..and we are soooo proud of you! congrats lady bug you did it!”

Added Torrei on her own social media post dedicated to Heaven, “I have never been so proud. I don’t know if I should be happy or cry. Congratulations Heaven, you did it. I love you with everything in me.”

So what does Heaven aspire to do? Kevin told PEOPLE last year, “My daughter wants to be an entertainer so bad, I’m just holding her back til she’s 18.”

He said that his daughter is “actually very funny,” but stood his ground: “Right now, let’s knock off the important stuff first.”

