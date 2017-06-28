Pretty Little Liars May Be Over, but the Liars Have Exciting Lives Ahead!

We’ve seen Spencer, Emily, Aria, Hanna, and Alison in some crazy situations over the past seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars. From breakups to weddings to new jobs to the never-ending torture of the A team and A.D., it’s been a wild series to say the least! In the two-hour series finale, time has been fast-forwarded at least a couple months. Alison already gave birth and Aria’s wedding day is here! We finally find out A.D.’s identity, but where do all of the characters wind up? Beware, there are PLL finale spoilers ahead! Here we go!

