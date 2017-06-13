Pregnant Serena Williams Goes on Swimsuit Shopping Spree to Find One ‘That Would Fit’ – Here’s Her Final (Affordable) Pick!

Serena Williams is showing off her baby bump — and her patriotism.

The 35-year-old tennis star used Snapchat Monday to share a video and mirror selfie, showing off her bump in a new swimsuit from Target. (The one-piece retails for $30, and is available online!)

“Went on a shopping spree at Target. It’s the only place I could find a bathing suit that would fit me,” says Williams in the clip, showing off her growing belly under the American-flag-patterned suit and matching cape.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Expecting First Child

And while Williams’ Target swimsuit isn’t from the maternity section of the store, there are tons of options out there for other moms-to-be who want to channel her style — just in time for the 4th of July!

Here are a couple standouts.

Shop It! Ruched Maternity Tankini Swimsuit ($125), nordstrom.com

Shop It! Stripe One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit ($93), nordstrom.com

FROM PEN: How Alicia Silverstone Maintains a Strict Vegan Diet For Her Son Without Judging Other Moms

RELATED: Making Waves! Pregnant Serena Williams Poses in Black One-Piece (and Shows Off Baby Bump) in Sexy Onboard Snaps

This isn’t the first time the expectant sports superstar has showed off her bump in a swimsuit. By way of a pregnancy announcement in April, she (accidentally) Snapchatted a photo of herself in a custom yellow La Blanca Anniversary Suit.

The following month, Williams posed on a boat in a black ruffled one-piece, cradling her growing belly as she enjoyed the sunshine following her wellness-themed Miami bridal shower.

Via: http://people.com/babies/serena-williams-pregnant-american-flag-swimsuit-target/

Share

More Celebrity News: