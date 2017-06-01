Portland Stabbing Survivor Meets Teen He Helped Save As He Says City Has ‘White Savior Complex’

Destinee Magnum wanted to meet the man who saved her life.

On Wednesday, Magnum, one of the teens who was the target of an alleged racial tirade on a Portland light rail train last Friday that culminated with an attack that left two men dead, met Micah Fletcher, the 21-year-old who was stabbed when he stepped in to help her.

Calling Fletcher, the lone survivor of the tgree Good Samaritans who intervened in the attack, “one of the angels that saved my daughter’s life,” Destinee’s mother, Dyjuana Hudson, posted images of the emotional meeting on Facebook.

“Micah is one of the best genuine hearted people you will ever meet,” she wrote.

“My daughter was so happy but very emotional,” she added. “Micah is one of a kind and a very strong young man that comes from two beautiful parents that we also had the pleasure of meeting today.”

Mangum’s visit came hours after Fletcher posted an emotional video on Facebook, thanking the public and asking people to focus on the two teens – and not him.

In the six-minute video, Fletcher said that Portland has a “white savior complex.” While people are praising him for his heroism, he said, the teens “need to be reminded that this is about them. That they are the real victims here as well.”

As Fletcher heals from his wounds, his alleged attacker, Joseph Jeremy Christian, 35, appeared Tuesday in Multnomah County Circuit Court on nine charges — two counts of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, first-degree assault, two counts of intimidation and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

During Christian’s alleged racial attacks on the two teens, Fletcher, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, 23, and Rick Best, 53, stepped in to help. Namkai-Meche and Best were fatally stabbed.

Christian did not enter a plea Tuesday. His court-appointed attorney, Gregory Scholls, did not immediately return calls for comment.

Fletcher attended the hearing, with the long scar from his stab wound visible.

In her touching Facebook post about Fletcher, Hudson added that her daughter “personally made him a shirt” for their meeting.

“She is such a caring young lady who is so to the courageous men that now Our … #MICAHWELOVEYOU#”

