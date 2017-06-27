Pharrell Williams Says Parenting Triplets Is a ‘Full-On Assembly Line’: ‘They Harmonize When They Cry’

As if Pharrell Williams isn’t busy enough making music, he’s a father to six-month-old triplets!

The Despicable Me 3 composer gushed about his multi-tasking parenting skills on Monday’s Tonight Show, and even showed host Jimmy Fallon just how he and wife Helen Lasichanh gets it all done.

“It’s a full-on assembly line,” Williams, 44, told Fallon. “All of them are fine and healthy.”

Later adding, “They harmonize when they cry. When one cries, two cry, then three cry. Chain reaction is a real thing at our house.”

Williams and Lasichanh, who wed in October 2013, welcomed triplets in early January, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE. No details on the sex or names of the babies have yet to be revealed.

The couple is also parents to 8-year-old son Rocket Ayer.

“Rocket is into architecture now,” Williams said proudly during his late-night appearance.

Despicable Me 3 hits theaters June 30.

Via: http://people.com/babies/pharrell-williams-triplets/

