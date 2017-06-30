Olivia Munn Just Had a Dreamy Birthday in This Turks & Caicos Rental

Olivia Munn celebrated her 37th birthday a few days early — and in dramatic style. The stunning actress jetted off to the picturesque Caribbean island of Turks & Caicos with a group of her friends. And being an A-lister, her accommodations were unsurprisingly luxurious. Olivia stayed at a Beach Enclave North Shore Villa provided courtesy of Booking.com. The 7,500-square-foot, four-bedroom villa easily accommodated up to nine of Olivia’s besties. The gang enjoyed dips in the dramatic infinity pool, sunset views from the villa’s multiple terraces, lounge sessions on the cozy decks, and dinners al fresco. The group’s every whim was taken care of by the property’s five-star concierge service. They even surprised Olivia with a birthday cake and Champagne upon arrival! If you’re not a celebrity, the property will cost you about $20,000 per week. Yikes! Until we star in a TV show or win the lottery, we’ll have to settle for the pictures of this breathtaking property ahead.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/home/Olivia-Munn-Turks-Caicos-Vacation-Rental-43697719

