No Surprise: Drag Queens Roast Republicans Harder Than Anyone Else

This week, a few notable alumni from RuPaul’s Drag Race stopped by Comedy Central’s hilarious game show, @Midnight. The contestants for the night were season seven’s Ginger Minj and Katya Zamolodchikova, and season five’s Alaska Thundef*ck. (All three queens also competed in RPDR All Stars season two.)

As expected, the show was loaded with expert shade as only drag queens can throw. In one game, called “Re Pub’s Drag Race,” the contestants were challenged to come up with drag names for some of the more prominent male Republicans in today’s political landscape, including Ted Cruz, Ben Carson, and Steve Bannon. Let’s just say they didn’t hold back one bit.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/news/Drag-Queens-Making-Fun-Republicans-Midnight-43669272

