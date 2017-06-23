Nina Dobrev Flaunts Her Jaw-Dropping Figure While Working to Save Sharks in Hawaii

Nina Dobrev slipped into a two-piece for a shark tour boating adventure in Honolulu, HI, on Wednesday. The former Vampire Diaries star is currently on the island to film a documentary focusing on the plight of sharks. She was seen spending the day with shark behavior specialist and conservationist Ocean Ramsey and showed off her toned tummy in a black long-sleeved rash guard top and red bikini bottoms as she made her way down a rocky cliff while holding onto a snorkel and pair of fins.

After returning for TVD’s series finale in March, Nina recently nabbed a Teen Choice Award nomination for choice action movie actress thanks to her role in xXx: Return of Xander Cage and shared her excitement via Instagram on Thursday, writing, “What a BADASS group of women! Congrats to all these beautiful strong amazingly talented ladies for the nomination! I’m excited and honored to be in such great company.” Nina will go up against Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot in the category.

33341552

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Nina-Dobrev-Bikini-Hawaii-Pictures-June-2017-43670073

Share

More Celebrity News: