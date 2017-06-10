NBA Legend Charles Barkley Says He Is Attending ‘a Fat Farm’ After Feeling ‘Embarrassed’ About His Weight

Charles Barkley announced on live air Friday night that he would be attending a “fat farm” after reaching a weight he was uncomfortable with.

Barkley, 54, was straightforward in addressing his decision, saying he would be “disappearing” for the next six weeks.

“Listen, I am embarrassed about how fat I have become,” he admitted. “I have become lazy … I am not healthy.”

His goal, he said, was to come back after six weeks a healthier, fitter man. “I’m taking the next six weeks to get my fat a– in shape,” he said. “ around anything. So, I don’t drink, I gotta eat healthy, and I gotta work out. So, I’m disappearing until I see y’all.”

While it’s possible Barkley was joking, he maintains he’s going forward with his plan.

“I’m being serious,” he said, after the other broadcasters, including Shaquille O’Neal, doubted he’d be going through with it. “I’m being very serious.”

The 6-foot-6-inch basketball champ lost 27 lbs in 2016 with the help of Weight Watchers, after topping out at 350 lbs. after his retirement.

“I felt bloated and big,” he said, before adding that he felt better. “I feel good. My body is starting to look like a person again! I’ve been fat for a long time.”

