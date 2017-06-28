MTV’s Ridiculousness Star Sterling ‘Steelo’ Brim’s 3-Year-Old Nephew Dies After Drowning in Pool

MTV’s Ridiculousness co-host Sterling “Steelo” Brim’s 3-year-old nephew died after drowning in a swimming pool, PEOPLE confirms.

Los Angeles Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter confirms that Justin Robert Brim Jr. fell into the deep end of Sterling’s pool at his home in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles on Friday.

According to Winter, 3-year-old Justin and his family were visiting the MTV star from Chicago.

“He did not know how to swim,” Winter tells PEOPLE, noting that Justin’s father was playing in the backyard with Justin and other children and stepped away momentarily. At around 11:40 a.m., Justin was discovered in the pool and removed from the water. The adults on the scene attempted to perform CPR on Justin before paramedics arrived and transported the child to the Providence St. Joseph Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 12:10 p.m.

According to Winter, an autopsy was performed and the final cause of death was ruled to be accidental drowning.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

“Last weekend, my beloved nephew passed away in a tragic accident,” Sterling, 29, told the outlet. “We will miss him dearly and ask for prayers and privacy during this time of mourning.”

A rep for Sterling did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Via: http://people.com/tv/mtv-ridiculousness-steelo-brim-nephew-dies-accidental-drowning/

