Mom-to-Be Lauren Conrad Admits She ‘Really Wanted’ a Son: ‘I Think I Understand Boys’

Lauren Conrad‘s first child is going to be a baby boy — and The Hills alum admits she was hoping that would be the case.

Speaking to Fit Pregnancy and Baby for her July cover story, the fashion designer, blogger and author, who announced her pregnancy on New Year’s Day, says she’s “thrilled to be having a boy.”

“I really wanted a boy,” says Conrad, 31. “My husband kept saying, ‘We just want a healthy baby.’ And I’d say, ‘But a boy would be nice!’ ”

She explains of her preference, “I was a wild little tomboy, so I think I understand boys. My mom always told me that nobody loves you like a son does, especially when he’s young.”

Speaking of her mother, Conrad says she and Tell waited to tell their parents she was pregnant — for a very understandable reason. “Aside from William, the first person I told about my pregnancy was my best friend, because my initial reaction was to freak out — in a good way,” she shares.

“I wanted to be able to tell our parents later in a calmer, celebratory fashion,” the mom-to-be points out. “But my girlfriend has known me since elementary school, so she was my choice for a freak-out.”

It sounds like the baby boy on the way has been long-awaited by his grandparents, too. “Our parents did pressure us for grandkids, in an emotionally playful but persistent way,” Conrad says. “They would team up on us, which could get intense.”

She continues, “My parents were young when they had babies — they had me at 25 — and they loved it, so they encouraged us to do it sooner rather than later.”

The reality-star-turned-lifestyle-guru shares that she does have a birth plan, but understands that scheduling what you want is only part of the reality of childbirth.

“My main concern is doing whatever’s right in the moment,” Conrad explains. “My friends have said, ‘Have a plan, but don’t be so committed that you’re unwilling to change if you need to.’ ”

What about the actual experience of childbirth? “I’m not worried about the pain that comes with giving birth,” she says, “Maybe I’m just naive, but it’s pretty low on my list of concerns. I feel like women have been doing this forever.”

That same go-with-the-flow mentality can be applied to the expectant mama‘s plan for how she’ll handle sharing photos of her son on social media. “Obviously you want to protect your child in every way you can,” Conrad says.

“At the same time, my brand is based on being accessible and sharing the milestones of my life, and I’m so excited about it all. I’ll find a middle ground.”

Another balance she’ll have to navigate? Work and parenthood. “I’m running my own businesses, so it’s difficult to give myself maternity leave,” she admits. “But I’ve put things into place so I’ll be able to spend time recuperating and adjusting after I give birth.”

“I made a big effort over the last two years to build a team that I trust, knowing my end goal was to be a mother,” Conrad adds. “I’ve gotten to the place where I feel confident that I can step away for a minute and everyone will be able to carry on.”

Via: http://people.com/babies/lauren-conrad-wanted-a-boy-fit-pregnancy-and-baby/

