Meryl Streep Does Her Best Annie Hall Impression at Diane Keaton’s AFI Tribute

Meryl Streep is a masterful actress and costume chameleon — after all, she’s dressed up as Donald Trump (and nailed it).

So it was no surprise when Streep, 67, stylishly took a page from Diane Keaton‘s fashion book to honor her at the American Film Institute (AFI)’s event in Los Angeles on Thursday, where Keaton, 71, became the 45th recipient of the Life Achievement Award.

Streep copied her longtime pal’s signature style, borrowing from the boys in a tie, hat, blazer and high-waisted pant that Keaton’s title role in Woody Allen’s Annie Hall required of her in 1977. Surely she was returning the favor to Keaton, who made a speech at Streep’s AFI ceremony in 2009.

Also in attendance were Woody Allen, Reese Witherspoon (in Miu Miu), Al Pacino, Emma Stone (in Loewe), Morgan Freeman, Sarah Silverman and Rachel McAdams (in Johanna Ortiz). Steve Martin and Martin Short opened the show with a musical tribute to Keaton.

Woody Allen makes a surprise appearance to present Diane Keaton with the AFI Life Achievement Award! pic.twitter.com/9JLYvvCJ69 — AFI (@AmericanFilm) June 9, 2017

The Oscar winner and four-time nominee is now the ninth actress to receive the career-recognizing honor, following Bette Davis, Lillian Gish, Barbara Stanwyck, Elizabeth Taylor, Barbra Streisand, Streep, Shirley MacLaine and Jane Fonda.

The AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Diane Keaton will air on June 15 at 10 PM ET/PT on TNT.

