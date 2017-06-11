Meghan Markle Makes Her First Public Appearance in Austin After Joining Prince Harry at Pippa’s Wedding

Meghan Markle made a rare public appearance on Sunday when she attended the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas, with her Suits castmates.

The cast — which included Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, former cast member Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman in addition to Markle — assembled onstage for a live script-reading of the original Suits pilot in honor of the show’s upcoming 100th episode. (The actual 100th episode will air on Aug. 30 after season 7 kicks off in July.)

Markle arrived in a pink Club Monaco dress, wearing her hair down in loose waves. As she took to the stage, she smiled her megawatt smile at fans as they clapped and cheered.

The ATX event marked the first time Markle has been spotted since she attended Pippa Middleton‘s wedding reception with boyfriend Prince Harry on May 20. While Markle didn’t attend the actual wedding ceremony, her presence at the reception marked a major milestone for the couple, who went public with their romance in October.

After the wedding, Markle returned to her homebase in Toronto where she is currently filming Suits. Harry, meanwhile, recently wrapped up a solo royal tour that took him to Singapore and Sydney, where he launched the countdown to 2018 Invictus Games.

Watch a full livestream of the Suits ATX event below.

While royal fans are hoping to see Markle and Harry head down the aisle soon, Majesty‘s Ingrid Seward told PEOPLE that the prince doesn’t want to “hurry things” before getting down on one knee.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s History (So Far)

“He wants her to acclimatize to it all,” Seward told PEOPLE. “It’s such a whole different world to move into — there’s so much to get used to.”

She adds, “He’s really in love with her, but wants to give it his best crack.”

Suits season 7 premieres Wednesday, July 12, at 9 p.m. ET

reporting by NICK MASLOW





Via: http://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-makes-her-first-public-appearance-in-austin-after-joining-prince-harry-at-pippas-wedding/

Share

More Celebrity News: