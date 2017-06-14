Marcela Valladolid Shares Her Best Guacamole Recipes for an Instant Summer Party

Too stressed to plan a menu? No time for cooking or decorating? There are a million excuses not to throw a party—but who wants to miss out on a good time? Marcela Valladolid, cohost of Food Network’s The Kitchen (and a busy mom of three), has come up with the easiest bash ever, and she hosted it in her San Diego backyard to prove it.

In the summer, when guests “are going to trickle in when they want to,” Valladolid suggests serving tortilla chips, salsa, three different guacamoles and a twist on the classic margarita from her latest book Casa Marcela. Consider having friends come by “around 3 or 4 p.m. on a Friday or Saturday,” she says, and invite them to stay through sunset.

Just set a simple table (“I hate perfect centerpieces and formal tablescapes”) and pull together the dips shortly before guests arrive. “I have all the mix-ins prepared,” Valladolid says. “I give myself five minutes to mash the avocados, mix everything together, and then I put on my dress and heels!”

RELATED: Tiffani Thiessen Wants You to Put Grapefruit in Your Guacamole

The standouts of her spread are the three guacs—one traditional and two unique yet easy-to-make variations. One of Valladolid’s tips for making sure she makes enough? Buy one avocado per guest.

Get the recipes below.

CHILI-MANGO GUACAMOLE

5 firm-ripe avocados, halved, pitted and peeled

½ cup lime juice

1 tsp. kosher salt

2 cups fresh cubed mangoes

1 to 2 tbsp. crushed red pepper

Chili oil, for garnish (optional)

Place avocados in a medium bowl; roughly mash with a fork. Add lime juice, mangoes, red pepper flakes and salt. Stir gently just until combined. Drizzle with chili oil, if desired.

Serves: 8

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

PEPITA & QUESO FRESCO GUACAMOLE

5 firm-ripe avocados, halved, pitted and peeled

½ cup red onion, chopped

1/3 cup fresh lime juice (from about 3 limes)

1½ cups queso fresco, crumbled, divided

1 cup roasted pepita seeds (shelled pumpkin seeds), divided

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

Place avocados in a medium bowl; roughly mash with a fork. Add onion, lime juice, salt, 1¼ cups queso fresco and ¾ cup pepitas; stir gently just until combined. Drizzle with oil, and top with remaining ¼ cup each queso fresco and pepitas.

Serves: 6

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

GUACAMOLE TRADICIONAL

4 firm-ripe avocados, halved, pitted and peeled

½ cup white onion, minced

3 tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

1 tbsp. lime juice (from 1 lime)

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. black pepper

Place avocados in a medium bowl; roughly mash with a fork. Add onion, cilantro, lime juice, salt and pepper; stir gently just until combined.

Serves: 6

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

For more amazing recipes and cookout tips, pick up PEOPLE’s latest special issue, on stands now.

Via: http://people.com/food/best-guacamole-recipes-marcela-valladolid-summer-party/

Share

More Celebrity News: