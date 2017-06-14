Man Who Killed and Dismembered Woman Says ‘I’ve Never Felt Better’ as He’s Sentenced to Prison

A Michigan man sentenced Monday for murdering and dismembering a 42-year-old woman expressed no remorse before being sentenced to 45 to 70 years behind bars — even telling the victim’s parents that killing their daughter “felt great.”

PEOPLE confirms through court officials that 55-year-old Brenton Walker told a Michigan judge on Monday he is “by no means sorry about what I did.”

Last summer, Walker fatally shot and dismembered 42-year-old Heather Young after meeting her in an Onaway, Michigan, bar.

Walker told investigators the two went back to his home last July. When Heather began talking about her boyfriend, Walker got angry, and shot her in the leg.

Court officials confirm Walker told police Heather sprayed him with mace after he helped bandage her leg. When she tried fleeing, he shot her a second time, killing her. He later used a chainsaw to dismember her body and set her remains on fire.

Walker admitted in court Monday he had always wanted to kill someone, even before meeting Young, court officials tell PEOPLE.

“Well now, when I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great,” Walker said. “I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life.”

He told the court he chose to kill Heather because she reminded him of his former wife and some of the other women from his past.

Heather’s mother, Gail Walker, addressed Walker at his sentencing.

“I hope you will never again have a pleasant day for your entire life,” she said, according to court officials. “I hope you live in misery and pain for the rest of your life.”

Young’s father, David Bentler, said his daughter’s murder should prompt a return of the death penalty in that state.

Court officials say Walker accepted a plea deal last month. Under the deal, Walker pleaded guilty to murder and firearms charges.

Young went missing on July 30. Her body was found weeks later.

Investigators learned she had broken up with her boyfriend and was last seen at a bar. Police were able to track Walker from there.

