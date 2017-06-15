MAC Cosmetics’s New Chromat Line May Be Its Edgiest Makeup Yet

MAC Cosmetics has teamed up with countless top music artists including Rihanna and Ariana Grande — and this time the beauty brand is collaborating with the designer behind many of their costumes. The latest MAC partnership is with Chromat, an NYC-based fashion label started by Becca McCharen (it’s also in partnership with the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund).

Chromat is known for its futuristic designs. Think sporty swimwear with cage-like corsets and leggings with mesh cutouts at the thighs. The pieces have been worn by Beyoncé (including her 2013 Super Bowl halftime show outfit), Madonna, Zendaya, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, and more.

For MAC, Chromat brought its bold, colorful aesthetic to life in an eight-piece makeup collection featuring blue lipstick, mascara, and metallic pigments. It feels a bit Spider-Man-inspired based on the blue and red color scheme, and there’s also collectible 3D-print packaging.

Keep reading to see a first look at the items before the line becomes available at MAC stores and online from June 29 through Aug. 10.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/MAC-Cosmetics-Chromat-Line-43638220

