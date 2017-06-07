Luna’s First Pitch! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Might Have a Future with the Seattle Mariners

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen might be raising a little baseball star!

Their daughter Luna threw the first pitch at Safeco Field before the Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins game on Tuesday.

After receiving her personal jersey, Luna was lifted by her dad and nailed the MLB tradition.

The “All of Me” singer took to Instagram to show his pride in his daughter, writing, “Proud papa #LunasFirstTour” in the caption of a photo of him with his family.

Earlier in the day, the parents posed with their daughter, but she was a little distracted by all the candy readily available.

“Mommy and daddy posing. Luna stealing the Mariners’ bubble gum #LunasFirstTour #Seattle,” Legend, 38, wrote.

The family has been traveling all over the country for Legend’s Darkness And Light Tour, spending time together as a family during Legend’s breaks between concerts.

In early May, they spent the day visiting the Miami Seaquarium. Legend told PEOPLE in April that he and Teigen are ready to embrace a new environment.

“I’m excited that we’re in the position where we can bring on tour this summer and late spring, so that’ll be fun,” he shares. “I’m in a position where we can make things happen to make sure she’s around us as much as possible.”

