Los Angeles Detective Allegedly Harassed, Intimidated Man With Whom She Had Romantic Relationship

Update: This story was originally published on Jan. 29, 2016. On June 29, 2017, a spokesman with the Los Angeles County district attorney confirmed that Christine Wycoff had been acquitted of one count of dissuading a witness from testifying.

A jury deadlocked on the second count against her — false imprisonment by violence — and she is set to return to court on that charge for a pretrial hearing on July 12, according to the D.A. spokesman.

Wycoff did not immediately return a message seeking comment. The original story is below.

A Los Angeles police detective faces false imprisonment and witness intimidation charges stemming from an alleged off-duty relationship she had with a man she met online, police confirm to PEOPLE.

Christine Wycoff, 44, was arrested on Thursday, and later released after posting $150,000 bail.

A police statement says that Wycoff carried on a relationship for several months with a man beginning in June 2014, but that after they parted ways, Wycoff allegedly “made repeated threats against the man, who reported it the Los Angeles Police Department.”

During the course of an internal investigation, officials say Wycoff allegedly “threatened the victim that if he cooperated,” she would falsely accuse him of domestic abuse.

Eventually, police say Wycoff filed a report with police in Torrance, California, claiming her ex had sexually assaulted her; he was detained, but released a short while later, according to police.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Wycoff has been charged with false imprisonment for having caused the man’s arrest by making an allegedly false report of a crime.

Wycoff will be arraigned on the charges on Feb. 22. Court records do not indicate if she has retained legal counsel.

If convicted, the policewoman could be sentenced to up to four years behind bars.

Via: http://people.com/crime/los-angeles-investigator-charged-with-intimidation-false-imprisonment/

Share

More Celebrity News: