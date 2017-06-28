Look Back on Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s Mexico Trip Ahead of Their 7th Anniversary

Carrie Underwood took a break from her Storyteller tour back in July 2016 and escaped to Mexico for a romantic getaway with husband Mike Fisher. The couple — who celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary — was spotted basking in the sun, taking a stroll on the beach, and dipping their feet into the ocean while Carrie showed off her bikini body. Carrie, who sported two different swimsuits throughout her trip, rubbed sunscreen on her handsome husband on a yacht. The country singer also took to Instagram to share a couple of photos from their trip, including a snap of her cup of coffee, which she captioned, “Why does vacation coffee always taste so much better? Yes, I just took a picture of my coffee…I’m one of those people. #vacation #coffee #lame.”

Carrie and Mike wed back in July 2010, and while they tend to keep their relationship pretty private, they’ve still managed to share a handful of cute moments in public. The singer was even on hand to support her husband at the Stanley Cup in June. Keep reading to see how they celebrated their sixth anniversary as they gear up to ring in their seventh.

