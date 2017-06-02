LISTEN: Fifth Harmony Releases First Single Without Camila Cabello

Fifth Harmony are officially sounding like a quartet.

Ally Brooke Hernandez, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei released their first single without Camila Cabello on Thursday evening.

“Down,” featuring Gucci Mane, comes days after the girl group teased their new song on social media. The ladies will give “Down” its television debut when they perform during Good Morning America‘s summer concert series Friday.

Cabello, 20 parted ways with 5H in December with hopes of pursing her own music career.

“We’re not the same people we were a year ago. We’re not even the same people we were two months ago,” Kordei, 21, told PEOPLE about the four-part harmony in May.

“You’ll hear our growth and maturity reflected in the music we’re creating. We’ve been working really hard,” the season 24 Dancing with the Stars finalist added. “And this is the first time personally that I’ve vibed out and turned on Fifth Harmony on my own because I love the songs so much. We’ve literally been vibing out to our own album.”

