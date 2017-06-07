LISTEN: Ariana Grande’s ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ Cover Released to Benefit Manchester Victims

Ariana Grande closed out her One Love Manchester benefit show with an emotional performance of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” and now that live recording from the concert has been released on multiple streaming platforms.

All proceeds from the single will be going to the victims of the terrorist attack that killed 22 and injured over 100 people, Pitchfork reports.

Grande, 23, premiered her cover as part of the 39 songs on the One Love Manchester album, now available on Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal and etc.

Following the June 4 event, Grande previously re-released her 2014 hit “One Last Time” — which she also performed live — as a charity single.

( function() {

var func = function() {

var iframe_form = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-form-5342604c3455dcd89d795e74a376bbe6-5937946e6d78b’);

var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-5342604c3455dcd89d795e74a376bbe6-5937946e6d78b’);

if ( iframe_form && iframe ) {

iframe_form.submit();

iframe.onload = function() {

iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( {

‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’,

‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-5342604c3455dcd89d795e74a376bbe6-5937946e6d78b’

}, window.location.protocol + ‘//wpcomwidgets.com’ );

}

}

// Autosize iframe

var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) {

var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ );

origin.href = e.origin;

// Verify message origin

if ( ‘wpcomwidgets.com’ !== origin.host )

return;

// Verify message is in a format we expect

if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type )

return;

switch ( e.data.msg_type ) {

case ‘poll_size:response’:

var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id );

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width )

iframe.width = ’100%’;

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height )

iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height );

return;

default:

return;

}

}

if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) {

window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false );

} else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) {

window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse );

}

}

if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ }

else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); }

else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); }

} )();

Also on Tuesday, Grande posted a video of a baby getting choked up with tears while watching her “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” performance from One Love Manchester.

Along with Grande, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Coldplay, Niall Horan, Robbie Williams and Black Eyed Peas took the stage.

The star-studded Manchester benefit concert raised more than $13 million for the victims of the May 22 attack.

All proceeds from the concert, taking place at the Emirates Old Trafford stadium in the city, are going to the Red Cross’s Manchester Emergency Fund to help victims and families impacted by the attack. Those who were at the original gig were offered free tickets, and additional tickets sold out in just six minutes.

The mood at the benefit concert was especially somber after a terrorist attack in London — which left seven dead and 48 injured after three men drove into a crowd and attacked with knives — occurred less than 24 hours ahead of the concert.

Via: http://people.com/music/ariana-grande-somewhere-over-the-rainbow-cover-will-benefit-manchester-victims/

Share

More Celebrity News: