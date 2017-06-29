Lin-Manuel Miranda’s New Video Is a Beautiful Tribute to Immigrants

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s latest music video for “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)” is resonating profoundly with those who view it. The six-minute song comes from the widely successful The Hamilton Mixtape and showcases immigrants as hard workers and as part of the fabric of America. “It’s really astonishing that in a country founded by immigrants, immigrant has somehow become a bad word,” a male voice can be heard saying over a radio in the clip.

The video, which had been viewed nearly 500,000 times at press time, promotes funding for the nonprofit immigrants-rights group Immigrant: We Get the Job Done Coalition. It also comes after the Supreme Court recently announced it would be allow a rehearing of the Alejandro Rodriguez case involving a young immigrant who was detained without a hearing for three years following a conviction for joyriding and misdemeanor possession.

43149730

Miranda and several other celebrities have called on their fans to upload and share videos of themselves performing songs from the Broadway musical Hamiltion with #Ham4All in order to get the message out. Watch the Tomás Whitmore-directed music in full video above.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/news/Lin-Manuel-Miranda-Immigrants-We-Get-Job-Done-Video-43691990

Share

More Celebrity News: