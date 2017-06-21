Lily Collins Finds Love and Fights Anorexia in the Moving Trailer For To the Bone

Netflix has been killin’ it with its original content lately, and its latest movie seems like another big win. To the Bone (which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year) stars Lily Collins as 20-year-old Ellen, who can’t seem to beat anorexia no matter how many times she goes to rehab for the eating disorder. With her life on the line, she’s sent to a treatment center run by a doctor with unconventional methods, played by Keanu Reeves, in hopes that she’ll find the strength to beat the disease. The dark comedy is helmed by writer-director Marti Noxon (who’s worked on UnREAL and Buffy the Vampire Slayer), and also stars Carrie Preston and Liana Liberato.

To the Bone hits Netflix on July 14.

