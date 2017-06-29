Life in Pieces Star and Mom-to-Be Angelique Cabral Dishes on Her Pregnancy Cravings: ‘I Postmated a Milkshake’

“All organic, all the time” may be the diet mantra for some mamas-to-be, but Angelique Cabral is not one of those.

The 38-year-old Life in Pieces star opened up to PEOPLE recently about how her first pregnancy is affecting what foods she craves — and that she’s letting herself indulge a bit in a way she might usually not.

“Pretty much my entire life, purposely trying not to eat mac and cheese and pizza and Mexican every day, so the main thing that changed is that I let myself eat those things,” she explains. “I was eating a lot of whatever I wanted, all of the time.”

Some of the standouts treats? “I Postmated a milkshake one night. I made go get me pizza and mac and cheese. You know, just ‘cravings.’ ‘It’s for the baby.’ I say that a lot: ‘It’s for the baby.’ It’s pretty much my catchphrase.”

Cabral and Osborn are celebrating four years of marriage this July, and the baby girl on the way — who has a cozy California bungalow to call home — will be the first child for both.

“I did a gender reveal cake,” the actress shares. “And then one of my best friends Amy Nadine — actually, we conceived at Amy’s house in New Mexico! — she came over and videotaped the gender reveal because I wanted it to be documented. I just think it’s so special. I wanted to show our parents.”

“So we cut into the cake, and it was pink,” continues the mom-to-be. “I was convinced it was a boy because I have been having such an easy pregnancy and it’s been so not a big deal — no morning sickness, I didn’t break out.”

Adds Cabral, “I guess when you have girls usually you get, like, busted? I don’t know. But I’ve been fine.”

Cabral was completely convinced she was having a son, but then remembered an instance that had happened recently that may have given her a clue to the contrary.

“Two nights before , I’d had this dream that it was a baby girl,” she says. “So I was like, ‘Maybe she’s talking to me?’ I don’t know. I was very surprised.”

What about the soon-to-be dad? “Jason was not surprised,” Cabral admits. “He was like, ‘I knew it was a girl this whole time.’ Daddy’s little girl.”

