Lena Dunham Reveals Huge New Tattoos After Latest Health Scare, Saying It Gives Her a Sense of ‘Control’
Lena Dunham has added to her tattoo collection, revealing two new designs on her Instagram Stories on Friday.
“Been tatting myself up like crazy this month,” the Girls co-creator and star, 31, captioned the first photo of her upper thigh, which revealed two designs: a blooming rose and Kewpie dolls, baby cupid characters that appeared in comic strips in the early 20th century.
Her next image zoomed in on the Kewpies, which surround a bucket, one doll appearing to tote a pail labelled “tears.” She wrote that the tattoo has been on her for “a few weeks.”
The writer and activist — who shared a nearly nude photo to spark dialogue on body positivity last week — said her ink gives her a sense of control.
“I think it gives me a sense of control and ownership of a body that’s often beyond my control,” she captioned her third photo, which provided a close up of the rose. The comment was likely a reference to the star’s painful and ongoing battle with endometriosis.
Dunham has used Instagram to debut a tattoo before, posting about her new underboob tattoo in March. She explained that she took a little inspiration from Rihanna.
“Thank you @trinegrimm for my warrior’s chest plate/tit chandelier. This is my first original piece by a female tattoo artist and it felt sacred and cool and she didn’t chide me for copying @badgalriri’s placement,” Dunham captioned her topless selfie.
And in February, Dunham talked about her tattoo collection for Vogue‘s “73 Questions” video. She described her then-nine designs in detail, including a picture of Ferdinand the bull, Laura Thornhill, the first female skateboarder and an image of Eloise as a tramp stamp.
But out of all her ink, her only regret is getting an illustration of a children’s book.
“A drunk guy did it,” she explained. “It’s not great. I should get it covered up.”
Via: http://people.com/bodies/lena-dunham-new-tattoos/