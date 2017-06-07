Lauren Conrad’s Maternity Collection Is Just as Adorable as You Think It’d Be

After posting an adorable picture of her bikini-clad bump to announce her beach collection, Lauren Conrad took to Instagram yet again to announce more exciting news. The reality star-turned-designer (and everybody’s designated Pinterest queen) announced that she’s releasing a maternity line with Kohl’s called LC Lauren Conrad Maternity.

Lauren’s maternity collection is an array of feminine pieces that are affordable and stylish. (Think floral off-the-shoulder tops and flowy empire-waist dresses.) Read ahead to see the full collection, which is available now, and shop out your favorite pieces.

43562796

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Lauren-Conrad-Maternity-Collection-Kohl-43607217

Share

More Celebrity News: