Lauren Conrad Says Goodbye to This Pacific Palisades Mansion — Bye, Epic Waterslide

You might remember Lauren Conrad from her glory days on Laguna Beach, but this California girl has come a long way since then, and her most recent real estate sale can attest to that. Lauren and her husband William Tell recently sold their Pacific Palisades, CA, mansion for $5 million. The couple purchased the home back in 2015 for $4.4 million, but it looks like Lauren revamped the 5,871-square-foot Spanish mansion with some of her impressive interior decorating skills.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home has been updated with a strikingly beautiful white paint job, giving the home the open, beachy feel we’d expect LC to create. If the massive master bathroom wasn’t enough to convince the new buyers, maybe it was the circular dressing room with French doors that open up to a balcony. Keller Williams’ Linda Ferrari and Main Beach Realty’s Cary Glenn were responsible for the listing, which also boasted the swimming pool and waterslide.

The two are expecting their first child together, and we have a feeling that the baby is going to be mad his or her parents gave up such an epic waterslide. Keep reading to see photos of the beautiful Pacific Palisades mansion, and let Lauren’s style inspire your own interior design.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/home/Lauren-Conrad-Sells-Pacific-Palisades-Home-43514397

