Lamar Odom’s Daughter Not Letting Khloe Kardashian Take Credit For His Recovery

Lamar Odom’s daughter, Destiny, spoke about her famous father’s brush with death for the first time and how she helped him recover.

The 18-year-old spoke to People magazine about how she thought her father was going to die that first night.

Destiny spoke about how she sat vigil by Lamar’s bedside and talked with him for 30 minutes while he was unconscious.

