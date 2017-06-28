Krispy Kreme’s Key Lime Pies Are Back For a Limited Time — So Run, Don’t Walk

@krispykreme limited time glazed key lime pie! We haven’t had a pie flavor we didn’t like. Found at kroger, foodlion. . . . . . #krispykreme #keylimepie #florida #summer #limited #health #junkfood #foodporn #snack #carbs #oreo #nutella #chocolate #chips #cheatmeal #icecream #fit #fitness #workout #iifym #snacks #foodie #food #fitspo #foodstagram #lime #limitededition #new #tbt

In 2014, Krispy Kreme debuted a doughnut that was filled with key lime custard and topped with key-lime-flavored icing and graham cracker crumbs, of course. The following year, the beloved doughnut chain released glazed key lime pies. Now, at long last, the limited-edition miniature pies are back!

In June, Instagram user Snackstalker shared the exciting news that Krispy Kreme’s key lime pies were back on shelves. According to the snack-centric Instragam account, boxes were spotted at both Kroger and Food Lion. As the box specifies, the pies will only be available for a limited time. If you didn’t get to try them a few years ago, now is your time — and if you don’t end up tracking them down, there’s always Oreo’s iteration.

