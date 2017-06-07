Khloé Kardashian’s Offer to Carry Kim’s Baby Is ‘Snowballing’ as She Gets Troubling Fertility News

Khloé Kardashian wants to do everything she can to help her sister Kim Kardashian West have a third child — but it’s not as easy as she might have hoped.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim takes her sister to her fertility specialist to explore the possibility of becoming her surrogate — but Khloé receives some shocking news about her own fertility in the process.

After a brief discussion, the doctor decides he wants to do a “quick ultrasound” and the sisters head into the exam room.

“I come here just for doctor’s appointment — I have no idea I’m about to even get an ultrasound,” admits Khloé, 32. “This whole thing is just kind of snowballing, and it’s moving really fast for me.”

“I remember this room — I’ve cried many times in that chair,” says Kim, 37, who experienced two high-risk pregnancies of her own with daughter North, 3, and son Saint, 18 months.

“What we’re looking for, really, is that there’s nothing that’s going to get in the way of a healthy pregnancy,” explains the doctor as he begins the process of the ultrasound.

“Okay, here’s your uterus,” says the doctor. “So if we’re trying to get you pregnant, this is where we look forward to seeing a pregnancy. There’s nothing there today. These are follicles — these hold eggs — so this is just giving an idea of how young your ovaries are.”

“Are they young or old?” asks Khloé.

“There are fewer follicles than I anticipate for a normal 32-year-old,” he replies.

“Shut the f— up,” says Khloé as Kim remains silent, standing by her side. “This is definitely not all how I thought this appointment was going to go. What if I can’t get pregnant?”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians season finale airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!

