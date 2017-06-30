Kelsea Ballerini’s Heartbreaking Music Video For “Legends” Is Inspired by “This Is Us”

Country artist Kelsea Ballerini is here to rip your heart out and stomp on it. Her stunning, heartbreaking music video for “Legends” just dropped, and considering she was inspired by This Is Us for the video concept, I think you know where this is going. The story follows a couple as they experience life, love, and loss over the course of their relationship. I won’t spoil the ending, but watch it now and bring on the sobfest!

42892523,43638487

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Kelsea-Ballerini-Legends-Music-Video-43697814

Share

More Celebrity News: