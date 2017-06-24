Jurassic World Sequel Unveils the First Poster and Official Title

Hold onto your butts, people, because another Jurassic World is on the way. The sequel, which will be titled Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, is still a year away, but a few bits and pieces of information about it have made their way to the public — including the first poster! By all accounts, it sounds like the film is moving in the right direction (i.e. scarier and more suspenseful). Fingers crossed they let Bryce Dallas Howard put on some sneakers this time around.

The Director

J.A. Bayona, who directed A Monster Calls and The Impossible, will take the reins from Colin Trevorrow. Despite leaving to direct Star Wars: Episode IX, Trevorrow is staying on board to help out as an executive producer. In an interview with Jurassic Outpost, he touched on the collaborative environment he’s fostered with Bayona. “I’ve been here, I’m in the office right now,” he said. “I’ve been here every day since July working closely with J.A., listening to his instincts and honing the script with Derek [Connolly] to make sure it’s something that all of us believe in.”

The Cast

The sequel will see a very familiar face from the two original movies: Dr. Ian Malcolm! Jeff Goldblum is on board to reprise his role as the know-it-all mathematician, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Jurassic Park alum BD Wong also confirmed his return to the series by sharing an Instagram of himself at Pinewood Studios with a raptor in February. So far the only official returning cast members from Jurassic World are Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who will reprise their roles as Owen and Claire. Trevorrow appeared on the Jurassic Cast podcast in September 2015 to discuss his plans for the sequel, which included details of how he sees Owen and Claire evolving throughout the next two films.

“Owen is going to be in it, Claire is in it, and neither are going to be in the same place we left them in the first movie. And even though Claire is the one who evolves the most over the trilogy, it’s her story that mirrors this changing world. Owen has sh*t to deal with. They’ve both opened Pandora’s Box in Jurassic World and both of them are responsible for different elements of it.”

The rest of the cast includes an equal balance of Hollywood legends and newcomers, like James Cromwell, Toby Jones, Justice Smith, and Daniella Pineda.

The Plot

If you’re worried about seeing another dinosaur-chasing-people-around-on-an-island movie, don’t be. Trevorrow said that he thinks “the general audience [is] going to be down to explore where else we can go.” Does that mean we’re going to see another T. rex on the loose in San Diego, like in The Lost World? Although we’ll have to wait and see, we do know one thing: it’s going to leave us shaken. “It will be more suspenseful and scary,” Trevorrow added. “And that’s just the way it’s designed, it’s the way the story plays out. I knew I wanted Bayona to direct it long before anyone heard that was a possibility so the whole thing was just built around his skillset.”

The First Picture

Walking in giant footsteps. #JW2 pic.twitter.com/fOZrFXp9md

— Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) March 8, 2017

Producer Trevorrow shared this sneak peek on Twitter in March.

The First Poster



The new poster for the upcoming film debuted in June and includes the tag line: “Life finds a way” — aka Goldblum’s famous line from the original film. The Release Date

The film is slated to hit theaters on June 22, 2018.

