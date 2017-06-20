Remember Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh? Well, get ready to feel old because Josh Peck is a married man now. The 30-year-old actor tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Paige O’Brien, in a beautiful ceremony in Malibu, CA on Saturday. The film editor stunned in a gorgeous ivory strapless gown, while Josh opted for a classic black tux. They exchanged “I dos” in front of family and friends, including Josh’s Grandfathered costar, John Stamos, but there was one familiar face that was missing from the crowd: his onscreen brother Drake Bell. Turns out, he wasn’t invited.

After the wedding, Drake responded to the invite snub with a cryptic tweet that has since been deleted. “When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear….,” he wrote. “Loyalty is key,” he continued in another deleted comment. “ALWAYS remember where you came from.” Josh has yet to respond to respond to Drake’s tweets. Josh and Paige first began dating back in November 2013 and got engaged in March 2016. Congrats to the newlyweds!

