JAY-Z Talks ‘Natural Twins’ and ‘All the Stillborns’ in Deeply Personal New Song About Romance with Beyoncé

Sounds like JAY-Z has dedicated a song off his newly released album 4:44 to his wife and the mother of his three children, Beyoncé.

In the fifth track, titled “4:44,” on the rapper’s fourteenth studio album and thirteenth solo album, the new father to twins talks about the couple’s nearly 15-year relationship. The introspective lyrics reveal new details about their romance including his first mention of their newborn twins.

“I apologize often womanize / Took for my child to be born / See through a woman’s eyes / Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles / Took me too long for this song / I don’t deserve you,” JAY-Z, 47, says.

Weeks ago, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the 35-year-old songstress gave birth to twins. The names and sexes of the babies have yet to be announced.

The rapper, who was recently inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, also mentioned miscarriages in plural.

“So I apologize / I’ve seen the innocence / Leave your eyes / I still mourn this death / I apologize for all the stillborns / ‘Cus I wasn’t pressing / Your body wouldn’t accept it,” he says.

( function() {

var func = function() {

var iframe_form = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-form-327960d4404c23d4f11e7e6a840c88a4-5955e6b68d8cd’);

var iframe = document.getElementById(‘wpcom-iframe-327960d4404c23d4f11e7e6a840c88a4-5955e6b68d8cd’);

if ( iframe_form && iframe ) {

iframe_form.submit();

iframe.onload = function() {

iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( {

‘msg_type’: ‘poll_size’,

‘frame_id’: ‘wpcom-iframe-327960d4404c23d4f11e7e6a840c88a4-5955e6b68d8cd’

}, window.location.protocol + ‘//wpcomwidgets.com’ );

}

}

// Autosize iframe

var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) {

var origin = document.createElement( ‘a’ );

origin.href = e.origin;

// Verify message origin

if ( ‘wpcomwidgets.com’ !== origin.host )

return;

// Verify message is in a format we expect

if ( ‘object’ !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type )

return;

switch ( e.data.msg_type ) {

case ‘poll_size:response’:

var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id );

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.width )

iframe.width = ’100%’;

if ( iframe && ” === iframe.height )

iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height );

return;

default:

return;

}

}

if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.addEventListener ) {

window.addEventListener( ‘message’, funcSizeResponse, false );

} else if ( ‘function’ === typeof window.attachEvent ) {

window.attachEvent( ‘onmessage’, funcSizeResponse );

}

}

if (document.readyState === ‘complete’) { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ }

else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( ‘DOMContentLoaded’, func, false ); }

else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( ‘onreadystatechange’, func ); }

} )();

In 2012, JAY-Z first mentioned a miscarriage in a song released two days after daughter Blue Ivy Carter‘s birth titled, “Glory.” Then one year later, Beyoncé shared details about a miscarriage–before Blue’s birth– in her 2013 HBO documentary, Life Is But a Dream.

“4:44” also includes references to the ups and downs of their love.

“And if my children knew, I don’t even know what I would do / If they ain’t look at me the same / I would probably die with all the shame / ‘You did what with who?’ / What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate? / ‘You risked that for Blue?’ ” JAY-Z says.

He also talks about his children in the tenth track, titled “Legacy.”

The album title 4:44 could be a nod to the couple’s fascination with the number 4. The rapper’s birthday is Dec. 4, while his superstar wife’s is on Sept. 4. Their wedding anniversary is April 4, and they sport matching IV tattoos.

Via: http://people.com/music/jay-z-beyonce-444/

Share

More Celebrity News: