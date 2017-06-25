Jake Gyllenhaal Plays a Boston Marathon Victim in the Heartbreaking Trailer For Stronger

There’s a good chance that, at some point over the course of his career, Jake Gyllenhaal has made you cry. Maybe it was in Brokeback Mountain? Or Love & Other Drugs? Perhaps you just shed a tear after you realized you’d paid $11 for a movie ticket to see Bubble Boy. Either way, Gyllenhaal is no stranger to making us all weep. His latest film, Stronger, seems like another inspirational tearjerker, telling the true story of Boston Marathon bombing victim Jeff Bauman. In an effort to win back his ex-girlfriend Erin (Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany), Jeff (Gyllenhaal) cheers her on as she runs the 2013 Boston Marathon, only to have his legs blown off in one of the explosions. His road to recovery is a painful one, but with the help of Erin and his family, he faces his struggles head on. Prepare to cry when it comes out this Fall.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Stronger-Movie-Trailer-43668140

