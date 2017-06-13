Irate Customer Calls 911 After McDonald’s Took Too Long Making Chicken Nuggets

A Waco, Texas woman called 911 after a McDonald’s took too long in delivering her chicken nuggets.

Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton told the Associated Press Monday that the woman wanted free nuggets because of the delay.

According to the AP, the customer grew angry and confrontational in the drive-thru, refusing to move even as other cars pulled up behind her.

A McDonald’s employee called 911 on Friday night, and police arrived as the customer was calling 911 herself to complain.

Swanton wrote on the Waco Police Department’s Facebook page about the incident, writing, “Yes it happens!! We actually had the chicken nugget call last night!”

“Officers called to a restaurant drive-thru because a customer was mad her nuggets didn’t get cooked quick enough and why she couldn’t get them for free,” he continued.

The customer did not get the chicken nuggets for free, according to the post.

KWTX reported that the McDonald’s management returned the woman’s money and police sent her on her way — without any nuggets.

Via: http://people.com/food/customer-calls-911-mcdonalds-chicken-nuggets/

