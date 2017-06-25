Inside Married at First Sight Star Jamie Otis’ Surprise Baby Shower: ‘Our Little Girl Is So Loved!’

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner‘s baby girl is almost here and already getting a ton of love.

On Saturday, the Married at First Sight alum, 31, was thrown a surprise baby shower by her sister-in-law Kerri-Ann Hehner.

“Our little girl is so loved,” Otis tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Surrounded by the most important women in her life — including her mother-in-law, sisters and sisters-in-law — the reality star played games with her guests, tucked into cupcakes and opened presents at La Dolce Vita restaurant in New Jersey.

Several of her husband’s childhood friends were in attendance, and Hehner also made a brief appearance to pick up Otis as the shower was wrapping up.

Her fellow MAFS season one alum Cortney Carrion (née Hendrix) was also on hand to fête the mom-to-be at the bash, where “Jamie was glowing the whole time,” adds a pal. “She’s so happy and excited for her daughter to hurry up and arrive!”

In April, Hehner and Otis shared exclusively with PEOPLE they’re expecting a baby girl later this summer. The couple lost their son, Johnathan, four months into her pregnancy last year and found out they were expecting their “rainbow baby” on his due date in December.

“I’ve always wanted to have that mother-daughter relationship that I kind of missed out on with my mom,” she previously said. “I secretly hoped to be a mommy to a little girl and to have a little mini me.”

Added Hehner: “Every one of my guy friends say there is this unexplained special bond that happens with a daughter. They don’t know what it is, but it’s an amazing feeling, and I cannot wait.”

