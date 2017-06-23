In Less Than 3 Hours, Kim K’s Contour Kits Earned Her a Whopping $14 Million

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 21, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

It looks like the Kardashian-Jenner clan has a knack for sell-out-worthy beauty products. Much like Kylie Jenner’s infamous lip kits flew off the shelves within minutes of dropping, Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty contour kits saw similar success.

The $48 Crème Contour and Highlight Kits launched at 9 a.m. PST on kkwbeauty.com, as thousands of devoted makeup mavens anxiously hovered over their laptop keyboards. Kim live-tweeted the launch, noting as different shades sold out, and less than three hours after they first became available, she announced that every single one of the estimated 300,000 units were already snatched up.

So how much did Kim make from these highly sought-after contour kits? Industry experts have predicted she earned a cool $14.4 million in sales, according to Women’s Wear Daily. All in a day’s work, right? Keep your eyes peeled on the KKW Beauty Instagram for any updates on a potential restock!

