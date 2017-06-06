If Bonnaroo 2017 Were an Album, This Is What It Would Sound Like

On Thursday, June 8, tens of thousands of devoted music fans descend upon Manchester, TN, for the sweaty, sublime experience of Bonnaroo 2017. It’s not too late to buy tickets, but if you’d rather sample the lineup from the comfort of your air-conditioned home, check out this 32-song playlist. This mix features some of this year’s headliners, including Chance the Rapper and U2, as well as many lesser-known acts just waiting for you to discover them.

41594884

I remain convinced that Bonnaroo is the best of all music festivals, and this Spotify playlist is just a small sampling of the more than 130 performers playing this year. It also happens to be a great Summer soundtrack, should you be looking for one of those. Check it out below or follow us on Spotify.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Best-Songs-From-Bonnarooo-2017-Playlist-43609438

Share

More Celebrity News: