How to Get That Western Cowgirl Look in 1, 2 Steps

We’ve got a feeling that by Fall, you’ll be hard pressed to find a girl without a Western hat or bolero in her closet. Popularized on the runway at Dior’s Resort 2018 show, the cowgirl look is back in full force. The prairie outfit has been Coach’s signature for the past few seasons, and Alessandro Michele has even introduced certain elements at Gucci, pairing feminine, free-flowing dresses with chunky footwear.

If you’re not completely on board with the resurrection of the trend or you’d prefer to introduce it to your wardrobe slowly, we’ve got the quick fix. All you really need to convince anyone of your cowgirl signature are a maxi skirt and a pair of cowboy boots. Ahead, you’ll find some inspiration for mixing and matching the two essentials, along with shopping picks you’ll love. Scroll to lasso up the latest style.

