How Losing Her Job at Disney Led Natasha Case to a New Career and Sweet Success

When Natasha Case lost her architecture job at Walt Disney Imagineering, she could’ve never guessed that it would lead her down such a unique and surprisingly sweet career path. Together with Freya Estreller, Case founded an architecturally inspired ice cream sandwich company called Coolhaus, which they first peddled in 2009 at Coachella in an old, beat-up postal van they bought off of Craigslist. The sweet treats made a big impression on the festival crowd, and Case returned to LA to an abundance of viral press, a rapidly growing social media following, and an eager foodie audience. Since then, the small dessert business has grown significantly to include two storefronts in Los Angeles along with nine trucks spread across Los Angeles, New York, and Dallas; and their prepackaged products are offered in over 5,000 grocery stores nationwide.

The name Coolhaus is a nod to Case’s architecture background, playing on Bauhaus, the modernist design movement of the 1920s and 1930s, and Rem Koolhaas, a famous Dutch architect. The icy treats also have cute pun-filled names, including Frank Behry (sugar cookie with strawberry ice cream), Mintimalism (chocolate chip cookie with mint chip ice cream), and Mies Vanilla Rohe (chocolate chip cookie with vanilla ice cream).

