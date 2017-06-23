Here’s What We’re Buying from Dermstore’s 20% Off Sunscreen Sale

We’ll take any opportunity to stock up on bargain beauty products. And with summer officially here, there’s one necessary — yet pricey — product at the top of our lists: sunscreen. Which is why, when it comes to sun protection, we’re taking advantage of Every. Single. Sale.

Cue dermstore.com‘s latest deal, 20% off sun protection products — from face mists to concealers and beyond. It’s going on now through June 27th with the code “SPF17.” Here, everything we’re dropping into our shopping carts before we head to the beach this weekend.

Dermablend SPF 30 Concealer

Hide dark circles — and protect your lids from the sun — with a few swipes of this full coverage concealer.

Buy It! Dermablend Quick Fix Concealer SPF 30, $26; dermstore.com

Soleil Toujours Makeup Setting Mist

Not sure how to reapply mid-day? A few sprays of this mist will set your makeup while re-upping your sunscreen.

Buy It! Soleil Toujours Organic Set + Protect Micro Mist SPF 30, $36; dermstore.com

Colorescience Powder Foundation

Stash this SPF 50 foundation powder in your bag to even out skin tone, mattify oily areas and apply SPF 50 on the go.

Buy It! Colorescience Sunforgettable Brush-on Sunscreen SPF 50, $64; dermstore.com

SkinMedica Anti-Aging Treatment

Packed with antioxidants and Vitamins C and E, this treatment works to fight fine lines while battling the sun’s rays.

Buy It! SkinMedica Total Defense + Repair SPF 50+, $68; dermstore.com

Sunbum SPF 50 Spray

And of course, stock up on basics: Sunbum’s spray will always have your back.

Buy It! Sunbum SPF 50 Continuous Spray Sunscreen, $15.99; dermstore.com

What sunscreens are you stocking up on for summer? Sound off in the comments section below.

Via: http://people.com/style/dermstore-sunscreen-sale-what-were-buying/

