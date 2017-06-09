Hear Her Roar! Katy Perry Says Taylor Swift Tried to ‘Assassinate My Character’

Katy Perry is roaring about her never-ending feud with Taylor Swift.

After addressing rumors of her ongoing battle with Swift during an episode of “Carpool Karaoke,” Perry has continued being an open book about their spat during the press tour for her new album Witness.

In a new interview with NME, Perry had even more to say about her beef with Swift, 27, who has never confirmed her hit “Bad Blood” was inspired by the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer, 32.

“I said that but, I mean, I’m not Buddha – things irritate me,” she told the British music magazine about why she spilled to James Corden.

“I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know?” she continues. “Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls. That’s so messed up!”

Coincidentally (or not), at the exact moment Perry’s Witness hit digital shelves at midnight on Thursday is also when Swift decided to make her entire back catalog available to all streaming services for the first time since 2014.

“I think there should be an inherent value placed on art,” Swift had previously told TIME about why she pulled her music.

The “Wildest Dreams” singer’s five albums, including 1989, is now available on Spotify, Pandora, Tidal, Amazon and other streaming platforms as a celebration of “1989 selling over 10 million albums worldwide and the RIAA’s 100 million song certification announcement,” Swift’s management shared Thursday on Twitter and Instagram.

While it appears the ladies still have plenty of bad blood between them, Perry says when it comes to producer Max Martin (who produced Swift’s “Bad Blood” and Perry’s hits “I Kissed a Girl” and “Bon Appetit”), it’s all mad love.

“I can’t speak for him, but he didn’t know ,” Perry said. “I’m not supposed to tell him what he can and can’t do.”

“I’m very fair; I’m super-duper fair and I’m not one of those people who’s like, ‘You can’t do that because I don’t like that person,” she adds. “Just, like, you do you, make your own choices.’ And I love Max. I’ve been working with Max my whole career.”

While promoting her album on SiriusXM last month, Perry claimed she’s ready to make amends with Swift (we’re not holding our breath for that one).

“I am ready because I think when women unite, the world is going to heal,” she said. “I don’t have any beef really with anyone. I love everyone, and honestly I love everyone and I think we need to unite more than ever. I think we see that today especially — like we need to come together and love on each other today.”

“Don’t matter where you come from, don’t matter what you believe, don’t matter which music you like the most, we are the same and we need to be unified,” she added.

