Harrison Ford Presents Teen with High School Diploma at Aviation Event Honoring Actor’s Dedication to Flying

Two months after being cleared in an investigation over a botched airplane landing, aviation enthusiast Harrison Ford headed to Boston, where he was honored for his dedication to flying.

The Star Wars actor, 74, made an appearance at the Seaport Hotel in Boston this past weekend to receive the Godfrey L. Cabot Award from the Aero Club of New England (ACONE), in recognition of his efforts to promote aviation to the youth of America through the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) and its Young Eagles Program.

In a Facebook post, the organization said: “We enjoyed a very successful weekend celebrating another deserving Aero Club of New England Cabot Award recipient! Harrison Ford is a great example of all of the attributes we look for in an honoree, and his name now joins the many other amazing recipients of years past. Thanks to all who came and enjoyed a fantastic luncheon and event!”

But one member of the program got an extra special surprise from Ford: his high school diploma. When the young man had to choose between attending the aviation event or his high school graduation, he opted for the Aero Club fete — and was presented with his diploma from Han Solo himself.

“They had all the kids stand up, and said, ‘One of our students here today had to make a big decision between graduating high school and being here. And guess what? He chose to be with us! Come on up here! We have something for ya’,” one audience member told PEOPLE. “He chose this , and they surprised him with Harrison giving him his diploma.”

From Coinage: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

Ford landed at the private Hanscom Field in Bedford, Massachusetts, on Friday with his co-pilot, who accompanied him on each stop around town as well. Ford made sure to hit some of the city’s most popular restaurants, and a few local favorites.

On Friday night, Ford checked out the Beacon Hill bar scene, popping into the Sevens Ale House on Charles Street.

On Sunday evening, the actor headed to Trattoria Il Panino in Boston’s North End, the historic Italian neighborhood. Clad in a blue button-down shirt and blazer, he snapped a quick photo with the restaurant’s manager, Maria DelVecchio, while holding a cup of gelato. Post-meal, Ford headed to Prezza on Fleet Street, and flew out of Hanscom on Monday morning.

Via: http://people.com/movies/harrison-ford-presents-teen-high-school-diploma-aviation-event/

Share

More Celebrity News: