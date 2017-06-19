Happy Father’s Day! See How Alec Baldwin, David Beckham and More Celebrated with Their Cute Kiddos

Between outings with family, relaxing sessions at home and sweet social media posts from their loved ones, Father’s Day 2017 was one for the celeb-dad books.

Among the famous fathers who received heartfelt shout-outs? David Beckham, Adam Levine, Michael Phelps and Nick Lachey, whose wife Vanessa posted a too-adorable snap of the singer planting a kiss on the couple’s 5-month-old son Phoenix Robert while older siblings Brooklyn Elisabeth, 2, and Camden John, 4½, share a smooch of their own.

“I’ve said it before… you are the reason for EVERYTHING good in my life. But also, you are ‘our’ EVERYTHING!” Vanessa wrote in the caption. “Thank You for your unconditional magical Love! We LOVE You to the moon and back and back again! Happy Father’s Day, Daddy!!!”

From the deep and introspective to the silly and fun, here are some of the best celeb social-media posts from this Father’s Day.

Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing men out there! @prattprattpratt Father’s Day 2 years ago -great memories pic.twitter.com/gduL7xi8tM — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) June 18, 2017

Loved our recent visit to @ltmuseum & watching Marc be the great dad he is every day. Happy #FathersDay to all dads! pic.twitter.com/FChAi0uOgE — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 18, 2017

A duo who are the epitome of #coparentinggoals? Former engaged couple Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, who reunited at Disneyland with their 7-month-daughter Dream Renée to celebrate Kardashian’s first Father’s Day.

“Thank You @disneyland for the best first Father’s Day trip with my baby,” he captioned an image of his daughter donning a Minnie Mouse hat on Instagram.

